Ballon d’Or is one of the most prestigious individual honours in footballing history and after the awards were cancelled last year amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony returns this year to recognise the best footballer of 2021. Ballon d’Or 2021 ceremony will be held on November 29, 2021 (Monday) at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. So we take a look at everything you need to know ahead of France Football’s Ballon d’Or 2021 ceremony. Ballon d'Or 2021: Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski or Jorginho; Fans Debate Who Should Win Best Player Award.

Lionel Messi was the last recipient of the Ballon d’Or award as the Argentine won the prestigious honour for a record sixth time in 2019. France Football has released a 30-man shortlist for the 2021 awards as the honour will be presented to the best player in the world in Paris on Monday. In addition to the Men's Ballon d'Or award, the Women's winner, Kopa Trophy (presented to the best performing player under the age of 21) and the Yashin Trophy (recognising the best goalkeeper) winners will also be revealed.

When Will Be Ballon d'Or 2021 Announced?

The Ballon d'Or 2021 awards will be held on November 30, 2021 (Tuesday) as per Indian time and is scheduled to start at 01:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where Is Ballon d’Or 2021 Ceremony?

The Ballon d’Or 2021 ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday (November 29, 2021).

How To Watch Live Telecast and Online Streaming On Ballon d’Or 2021 Ceremony in India?

Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Ballon d’Or 2021 ceremony in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the telecast of the Ballon d’Or awards while Disney+ Hotstar app and website will be providing the live streaming on the ceremony for fans in India. L'Equipe's YouTube channel is also likely to provide free live streaming.

Who Are Men's Ballon d'Or 2021 Nominees?

France Football released a 30-man shortlist for the Men’s Ballon d’Or 2021 awards which include the likes of Copa America winner Lionel Messi and Euro winners Jorginho and Gianluigi Donnarumma along with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski. Check Full List Of Nominees for Ballon d'Or.

Here are the other 10 nominees for the Men’s #ballondor pic.twitter.com/auEMazmpEy — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 8, 2021

Who Has Most Ballon d'ors?

Lionel Messi has the most Ballon d'Or awards in footballing history with the Argentine winning the honour six times. Cristiano Ronaldo is second on the list with five awards while Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten have won it three times.

How Does Ballon d’Or 2021 Voting Works?

A jury comprising of the 30 players selected for the Ballon d’Or award and 180 journalists from around the world, decided by France Football is formed that will vote for the winners of the 2021 awards. The jury will then choose their top five players from the shortlist, who will be awarded points based on merit – top-ranked player receiving six points – and in the end player with the most points will be declared as the winner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2021 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).