Bengaluru, Apr 15 (PTI) Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson on Saturday lamented his batters' inability to execute the plans and get through the initial 10-15 balls to put up big totals or chase down targets.

Delhi Capitals succumbed to their fifth consecutive defeat on Saturday when they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs, which has severely hampered their chances of making it to the playoffs.

DC are at the bottom of the table with no points in their kitty and a negative net run rate of -1.488.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to put together a good batting innings. Our biggest issue at this point in time is losing wickets in the first six overs and then consistently losing wickets," Watson said at the post-match conference.

"We were not able to put a partnership together and get some momentum especially on a ground like Chinnaswamy, if you can set a platform here you can score a lot of runs in the last 10 overs.

"We just are not executing well enough with the bat to be able to get through with the best bowlers with a brand-new ball. We are working with individuals ... and right now just the way they are executing is not going as per the plan. They are not getting through the first 10-15 balls to be able to set a platform for their own innings."

"A player like Prithvi does not just fall out of a tree"

The former Australia all-rounder said the franchise has been patient with Prithvi Shaw, who has had a poor tournament with the bat so far, scoring 0, 15, 0, 7 and 12. He was run out for a duck on the second ball he faced against RCB on Saturday.

“Prithvi came off after sitting for 20 overs until the impact player rules came in. Otherwise he would be out there running around ready to take off and run that a little bit faster,” Watson said.

“Prithvi is as skilled as any other better in India. And everyone has seen that from the time he made his Test debut. The biggest thing for him is just to be able to allow himself to access the skills with no fear of making a mistake or getting out.

"He can take down the best bowlers in the world and in all conditions. A player like Prithvi does not just fall out of a tree,” he said.

