Yudhvir Singh has made his mark, having been handed his debut in the Indian Premier League. Representing Lucknow Super Giants, the tall right-arm pacer showed why he was picked for this franchise with a wicket in his very first game. Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, the fast bowler has surely caught everyone’s eye with his ability to hit the deck hard and bowl in the right areas. Lucknow Super Giants picked Singh at the auction and now, he is here punching the air with joy, having taken a wicket in his first over in the IPL, on debut. And in addition to that, he got through the defenses of Punjab Kings’ Prabhsimran Singh in his next over! Atharva Taide Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Punjab Kings' Latest Debutant.

Singh hails from Jammu and Kashmir and has represented Hyderabad at the domestic level. His latest appearance in domestic cricket was for Jammu and Kashmir. He is not new to the IPL. He was involved with the Mumbai Indians’ setup in the past two seasons but did not make his debut in the tournament. Now at LSG after being signed for Rs 20 lakh, the youngster looks ready to take the tournament by storm and show everyone why he belongs here. Let us take a look at some quick facts about the young bowler. Akash Singh Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About 20-Year Fast Bowler Who Made His CSK Debut Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023.

Yudhvir Singh Quick Facts

#Yudhvir was born on September 13, 1997 in Jammu.

#A right-arm fast bowler, he represents Hyderabad in domestic cricket.

#He made his First Class debut against Punjab in 2019, which his side won by an innings and 125 runs.

#Singh’s T20 debut came earlier that year and Hyderabad won that game too.

#Yudhvir Singh made his List A debut for Jammu and Kashmir in November 2022.

The fact that he was handed in the new ball in a bowling attack which comprises players like Mark Wood and Avesh Khan shows how much Lucknow Super Giants believe in him. The youngster, already having impressed, will look to carry on and show his potential in the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2023 10:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).