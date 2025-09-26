Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): Indian bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur will be leading Mumbai during the 2025-26 edition of Ranji Trophy, revealed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) while unveiling their list of probables for the prestigious tournament.

This will be Shardul's first tournament in charge of the Mumbai team. With Indian middle-order veteran Ajinkya Rahane having given up the Mumbai captaincy ahead of the season start, Thakur, who captained West Zone during the season-opening Duleep Trophy, where his side was eliminated in the semifinal, expressed being open to leading Mumbai.

Also Read | 'Sir, With All Due Respect...' Abhishek Bachchan Responds After Shoaib Akhtar Mistakenly Names Him Instead of Abhishek Sharma on Talk Show Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video).

"Yes, I am open for the Mumbai captaincy. And of course, this was one of the steps (the Duleep Trophy) where I got that experience of captaincy. It was just my first game and there were a lot of learnings. I would not say that captaincy is difficult, but there are a lot of things which you learn only when you step into the captain's shoes," he had said after his side's loss to Central Zone as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

On Friday, a letter from MCA said, "The Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Sanjay Patil (Chairman), Ravi Thaker, Jitendra Thackeray, Vikrant Yeligeti and Deepak Jadhav has selected the following players as probables for Ranji Trophy 2025-2026."

Also Read | Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Match? Know Reason Behind Star Pacer's Absence From Last Super 4 Encounter.

1. Shardul Thakur (Captain)2. Ayush Mhatre3. Musheer Khan4. Angkrish Raghuvanshi5. Akhil Herwadkar6. Ajinkya Rahane7. Sarfaraz Khan8. Siddhesh Lad9. Suved Parkar10. Suryansh Shedge11. Akash Parkar12. Tushar Deshpande13. Sylvester Dsouza14. Irfan Umair15. Roystan Dias16. Pratik Mishra17. Akash Anand (WK)18. Hardik Tamore (WK)19. Prasad Pawar (WK)20. Shams Mulani21. Tanush Kotian22. Himanshu Singh23. Atharva Ankolekar24. Ishan Mulchandani

Players on national duty will be included as per their availability.

Mumbai will kickstart their Ranji campaign against Jammu and Kashmir from October 15 onwards. They will be aiming for their 43rd title after semifinal finish last season. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)