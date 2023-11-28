New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Fresh from winning two gold medals at the Para Asian Games, Sheetal Devi jumped two places to become world No 1 in the women's compound open section of the para world archery rankings.

Rakesh Kumar, who won three gold medals at recently-concluded Para Asian Championship, also moved up two places to become world No 3, behind Nathan Macqueen of Great Britain and Matteo Bonacina of Italy.

Indian para archer Sarita, who returned with a bronze medal at the Bangkok Asian Championships was the highest gainer, moving up seven places to become world No 6 in Tuesday's update.

