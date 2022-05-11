Sydney [Australia], May 11 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Hayden Kerr has earned a full New South Wales contract, after an impressive outing in the 2021-22 season of Sheffield Shield.

Kerr made a half-century on his first-class debut against Victoria followed by 88 against Tasmania. He also emerged as Sydney Sixers' player of the season in the Big Bash League.

"Hayden Kerr was one of the stars of the Australian domestic summer and he has thoroughly deserved his opportunity for a Blues contract. He is 25 and wasn't even on a rookie deal last year so it goes to show if you work hard and produce the right performances when given a chance, anything is possible," said Michael Klinger, NSW's head of male cricket, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Apart from Kerr, fast bowler Ryan Hadley was also handed over a full-time contract with New South Wales.

"Our focus on development and growth will further allow these players and others like Ryan Hadley, who earned an upgraded contract, to continue their progression to have a long term sustainable professional cricketer career," said Michael Klinger.

New South Wales finished fourth in the Sheffield Shield last season and lost in the final of the Marsh Cup against Western Australia having only been able to complete two of their six regular-season matches due to the weather.

New South Wales men's squad: Sean Abbott, Trent Copeland, Pat Cummins (CA), Oliver Davies, Liam Doddrell (Rookie), Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Ryan Hackney, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood (CA), Lachlan Hearne, Moises Henriques, Baxter Holt, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon (CA), Blake Nikitaras (Rookie), Jack Nisbet (Rookie), Kurtis Patterson, Will Salzmann (Rookie), Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Lachlan Shaw (Rookie), Steven Smith (CA), Mitchell Starc (CA), Chris Tremain, Hunar Verma (Rookie), David Warner (CA), Adam Zampa (CA). (ANI)

