New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Shikhar Dhawan has been one of India's most prolific performers in ICC tournaments, and his record in the Champions Trophy is a testament to his ability to shine on the big stage. The stylish left-hander played in two Champions Trophy finals, experiencing both the highs of victory and the heartbreak of defeat, according to the official website of ICC.

He knows what it takes, understands the game on an exceptional level and has been paying close attention to the 2025 tournament.

And while India have cruised straight through to the Final unbeaten, their run took an interesting turn against New Zealand, in what was a playoff for the top spot in Group A.

The tournament contender brought in inexperienced spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, playing in just his second ODI.

It proved to be a defining reference point for India, after the 33-year old leg-spinner's 5/42; a display that made him undroppable for their semi-final with the Aussies.

It was a performance that caught the attention of the cricketing world, including the watchful eye of Dhawan.

"India have played great cricket throughout ... (but) a key moment came in a change of personnel midway through the competition," he told the ICC.

"I really like the shift they made to bring an extra spinner in, Varun Chakaravarthy - that has been a game-changer and was a great call by the captain and coaches," he added.

"He has made India a more balanced side, especially on the slow and turning pitches. It's very hard to pick the ball from Varun's hand and that has given India a real edge, that's why they started dominating more," he noted

The inclusion of Chakaravarthy is enough for Dhawan to confidently predict that it'll be India raising the Champions Trophy once again on Sunday.

"I believe India's spinners will be too strong for New Zealand's batters, who will find it hard to get hold of Varun Chakaravarthy - he will play a major role," he continued.

"Our batting unit is doing very well, the whole team is playing good cricket and I think - and hope - that will continue," he said.

Dhawan also credited the role key veterans Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami have made throughout the campaign.

Kohli has been scoring serious runs, while Shami, even on Dubai's spin-friendly wicket, has found ways to have an impact for India. He's coming off a three-wicket display against the Aussies that proved pivotal.

"(Shami) has looked very impressive on his return to international cricket after (his) injury," Dhawan added.

"Playing in a big tournament like this, there is always pressure and you need your experienced players to soak that up, which he has done," he noted.

"When I met him over there, he was working on his fitness, and his discipline and commitment levels towards the game are exceptional. When you put that much work in, you deserve results," he said.

There's no question Shami has stepped up in the absence of injured star Jasprit Bumrah, who is still recovering from a back injury suffered in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in January.

"Bumrah is the best bowler in the world and it's amazing to see how India have reached a Final without him in such a competitive tournament," Dhawan added.

"To win the Champions Trophy, you have to have the whole team performing well and coming together. One player can win you a game but not a trophy; the whole team has to step up and perform, which India have done throughout," he noted.

"Shreyas Iyer has been playing amazing cricket, as has Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, all of them. Everyone is carrying out their role nicely, as they had to in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah," he said.

Dhawan has encouraged his compatriots to stay calm, composed and in the moment, which should hold them in great stead to get the better of the Black Caps. (ANI)

