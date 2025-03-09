Real Madrid are involved in a fascinating battle alongside leaders Barcelona and second placed Atletico Madrid in the Spanish La Liga title race. The Los Blancos have managed 54 points from 26 games and are three short of the summit. They have however won just once in their last five games which does not bode well with their title ambitions. But knowing Carlo Ancelotti and his inability to give up till the very last, expect the race to go down to the wire. Opponents Rayo Vallecano are seventh and head into the fixture on the back of two defeats and a draw. Excited Kylian Mbappe Shares Instagram Story As Real Madrid Star Owned Football Club SM Caen Registers First Win of the Season.

Jude Bellingham returns to the matchday squad for Real Madrid which is a massive news for the side. He will be part of the starting eleven as an attacking midfielder, helping Kylian Mbappe, his lead forward. Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo on the wings will look to utilize their pace and creativity to carve out chances. Luka Modric and Aurelien Tchouameni should provide stability in midfield.

Jorge de Frutos is suspended for Rayo Vallecano while the likes of Raul de Tomas, Abdul Mumin, Randy Nteka, Isi Palazon, Sergio Camello, Unai Lopez, and Jonathan Montiel are injured and miss out. Pedro Diaz and Pathe Ciss in central midfield will likely sit deep and shield the backline. Adri Embarba and Alvaro Garcia will feature out wide with Sergio Guardiola as the striker. Check out Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano match details and viewing options below.

Real Madrid will play home game as they take on Rayo Vallecano at Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, March 9. The Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, match will be played at 08:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2024-25 match viewing options below. Dani Olmo Helps Barcelona Grind Out 1–0 Win Against Las Palmas in La Liga 2024–25.

Fans in India will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2024-25 match on their TV sets. Checkout the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano online viewing options below.

GXR is the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Real Madrid should score a few goals in this game, enroute an easy win here.

