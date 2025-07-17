Los Angeles, Jul 17 (AP) Simone Biles won two trophies at the ESPYS on Wednesday night, including the women's best athlete award.

The 11-time Olympic medalist claimed the night's first award, best championship performance for her efforts at the Paris Games. She won three golds and a silver while helping the U.S. women's gymnasts win their first team title since 2016.

"That was very unexpected, especially in a category of all men," Biles said after kissing husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens.

She beat out Stephen Curry, Freddie Freeman and Rory McIlroy. AP

