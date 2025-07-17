It has come to notice that the France national football team and Real Madrid CF star forward Kylian Mbappe has given five CSR agents money worth €180,300. And now, the matter is being investigated by the National Police Inspectorate (IGPN). According to a report in French media outlet 'Le Canard Enchainé', five CSR agents, who were in charge of protecting the France national football team players in 2023, had received the above-mentioned sum of money from Kylian Mbappe. Kylian Mbappe Bicycle Kick Video: Watch Star Real Madrid Forward Score Sensational Goal With Overhead Kick During FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinal Against Borussia Dortmund.

Citing a document from Tracfin (the French intelligence service tasked with combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and tax fraud), the French media outlet has reported that four brigade leaders received cheques worth €30,000 each. While a fifth officer received €60,300, all from a bank account in the name of Kylian Mbappe. The sum of all these figures received is €180,300. As per reports, IGPN is most interested in the role of the captain, who received €60,300.

It has also been reported that the French media outlet has obtained a statement, where Kylian Mbappe has said that he has decided to donate his entire participation bonus for the FIFA World Cup 2022 "to the team members responsible for player safety, as well as various associations." It has also been learnt that Kylian Mbappe had consulted his tax lawyer to confirm that the beneficiaries of these donations do not have to file tax returns. Kylian Mbappe Becomes First Real Madrid Footballer To Score in Seven Different Competitions in Single Season, Achieves Landmark Record During FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Against Borussia Dortmund.

As per reports, the main purpose of these investigations are to determine whether the money received are donations or an individual protection service, as the police officer in question has appeared on Kylian Mbappe's trips to Cameroon and Vaucluse in the summer of 2023. Kylian Mbappe has reportedly stated that he is "ready to answer any questions" on the mentioned matter.

