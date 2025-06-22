Mahe (Seychelles), Jun 22 (PTI) India is assured of several top-podium finishes with six of its pugilists entering the finals of the Seychelles National Day Boxing Tournament here.

Aditya Pratap (65kg) of Uttar Pradesh, who has represented the country in the Elorda Cup in Kazakhstan and had bagged a silver in the National Combined Finals, impressed with an RSC win in the third round over home favourite Jovanie Bouzin.

Neeraj (75kg), another silver medallist at the National Combined, too came up with a referee stops contest (RSC) verdict against his opponent in the second round.

Himanshu Sharma (50kg) of Haryana, a former Belgrade Boxing champion and bronze medallist at the 6th Elite Nationals, secured a confident 4-1 win against Mathieu Soupprayen of Mauritius.

In the 55kg bout, Ashish Mudshaniya of Uttar Pradesh, the reigning National Combined champion, continued his fine form with an easy 4-1 victory over Guillaume Francis, also from Mauritius.

Haryana's Anmol (60kg), a National Combined silver medallist, earned a composed 4-1 split decision win against Dario Gaberiel of Seychelles.

Kartik Dalal (70kg) showed heart in a closely contested bout but lost 1-4 on points to South Africa's Blessing Nziyana.

Gaurav Chauhan (90+kg) from Services, a seasoned heavyweight who won gold at the 37th National Games and bronze at the 2024 Elorda Cup, has received a direct entry into the final. PTI AM

