Navi Numbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Skipper Hardik Pandya smashed a stroke-filled unbeaten half-century to guide Gujarat Titans to 192 for four against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Hardik made unbeaten 87 off 52 balls with the help of eight fours and four sixes and in the company of Abhinav Manohar (43 off 28) shared 86 runs for the fourth wicket to lay the foundation for Titans' big score after being asked to bat.

Towards the end, David Miller played a 14-ball unbeaten 31-run cameo.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 192 for 4 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 87 not out , Abhinav Manohar 43, David Miller 31 not out; Riyan Parag 1/12).

