Taunton [UK], January 18 (ANI): Somerset on Tuesday confirmed the signing of Australian international top-order batter, Matt Renshaw.

Matt is no stranger to the Somerset faithful after a really successful spell with the club in 2018.

During his time at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Matt featured in six County Championship matches, scoring 513 runs at an average of 51.30 with a best of 112. He reached triple figures on three occasions in red-ball cricket for Somerset that season. He also scored 180 runs in six 50-over matches.

Matt has played a total of 11 Test matches for Australia, amassing over 630 runs at an average of 33.47 with a best of 184 against Pakistan.

The 25-year-old, who was born in Yorkshire, has signed as an overseas player until at least the end of August and will be available to feature in the County Championship and Royal London Cup during that time.

After agreeing to return to the County, Matt said: "I really enjoyed my time at Somerset in 2018 and I can't wait to go back. It's a special place and there's a great atmosphere around the whole Club. I've kept in touch with a lot of the guys there, and when I got the opportunity to go back, I jumped at the chance."

"Although I was only there for a short time, the Members and supporters really got behind me and made me feel extremely welcome. I've never forgotten that, and hopefully I can help give them something to cheer about in 2022. I know they've always wanted that Championship trophy, so let's see what we can do," he added. (ANI)

