We are set for an exciting India vs South Africa One-Day International (ODI) series. After the long format the action shifts to limited-overs cricket. South Africa won the Test series 2-1 and now will be looking to continue their dominance in the 50-overs cricket as well. However, India will be keen to do well. The IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 starts at 02:00 pm IST (10:30 am local time) and will be played at the Boland Park in Paarl. India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Paarl.

KL Rahul will lead the Indian team in absence of Rohit Sharma, who was recently appointed as full-time captain. The Indian side features Virat Kohli and it will be interesting to see what sort of role he plays within the team. Meanwhile, apart from pitch report, we will take a look at how weather will behave in Paarl for the series opener between India and South Africa. IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs India 1st ODI 2022 in Paarl.

Paarl Weather on January 18

Credits: accuweather.com

As per the weather forecast, it is going to be sunny and warm in Paarl on Wednesday, January 19. The temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees and there is minimum chance of rain in Paarl.

Boland Park Pitch Report

The pitch at Boland Park stadium for the first India vs SA ODI is expected to be balanced one. Openers will like to face the new ball early on and then spinners might get some purchase on the wicket.

