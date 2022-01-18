NorthEast United FC would take on Odisha FC in an Indian Super League 2021-22 on Tuesday, January 18. The match would be played at the Fatorda Stadium and is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The ISL has been affected by a COVID-19 outbreak which has seen the last two matches being postponed. There might be a possibility of this game too being called off. Odisha FC are set to start a new era after parting ways with Spaniard Kiko Ramirez. Kino Garcia has taken over and would be seen in the dugout, trying to inspire a change in the team's performance. Both NorthEast and Odisha are struggling at this point of time in the ISL. While Odisha are ninth, NorthEast United lay in the 10th spot on the points table. A win would do a world of good for either of these two sides, both of whom desperately need to put together a string of good results together. ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Clash Postponed; Fixture Set To Be Rescheduled

On the other hand, NorthEast United might include new signing Marcelinho in their line-up in a bid to add some spice to their attack. Marcelinho is a veteran in the ISL, having played for teams like ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC in the past. He might be on his way to face up against his former side with Khalid Jamil expecting big things from the Brazilian forward. He would forge a good partnership with Deshorn Brown upfront.

When is NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium. The match will take place on January 18, 2021 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the NEUFC vs OFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2022 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).