New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The performance of Proteas pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Gerald Coetzee will be closely monitored by the South Africa management as they look to seal their spot in the 15-player squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

According to ESPNcricinfo, South Africa's white-ball coach, Rob Walter will be closely monitoring this year's IPL to determine and assess the availability of both players before the highly anticipated tournament.

Both Nortje and Coetzee have been out of action due to injuries for several months. They are expected to feature in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Nortje a part of the Delhi Capitals squad while Coetzee featuring for the five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Nortje made his last appearance for the South African team in the ODI format in September 2023 against Australia and has missed action since then due to a stress fracture in his back.

Coetzee featured for the Proteas in the Boxing Day Test at the end of last year during India's tour of South Africa. He suffered from pelvic inflammation and went on to miss the next game and SA20 due to injury. According to ESPNcricinfo, the 23-year-old is expected to miss the early part of the IPL and will get game time in the latter half of the tournament.

Coetzee impressed during South Africa's World Cup 2023 campaign where he picked 20 wickets in 8 matches at an economy of 6.23.

Both players will look to leave their mark in the IPL as South Africa have a strong pace bowling unit that includes - Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ottniel Baartman and Lizaad Williams.

He recently made his return to the field of cricket in the South Africa T20 domestic tournament. The 30-year-old recently featured for the Warriors during their clash against Kwa-Zulu Inland. He was economical in his return as he conceded just 12 runs in his four-over spell but went wicket less.

Other South African stars who will feature in the IPL and will be in contention for a spot in the World Cup include Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Jansen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Nandre Burger, Rilee Rossouw and Faf du Plessis.

Speedster Lungi Ngidi who was another player in contention for South Africa's T20 WC squad will not play a part in the Delhi Capitals IPL campaign after being ruled out of due to a lower-back injury.

The IPL 2024 will kick off on March 22 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. (ANI)

