Yuzvendra Chahal, apart from being a very intense competitor, is a pretty fun guy to be around and that was on show in the Rajasthan Royals nets ahead of IPL 2024. Chahal, who shares a good camaraderie with Jos Buttler, hilariously promised that he would outscore the Englishman, who had amassed a whopping 863 runs in IPL 2022. Chahal also called himself the 'new opener' and called for Buttler to bowl leg-spin. Having put on his gear, he walked over to the nets and started to work on his batting skills ahead of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League. The inaugural IPL champions begin their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on March 24. Pink Promise! Rajasthan Royals To Wear All-Pink Jersey Against RCB in IPL 2024 on April 06 in Support of Women Empowerment Across India.

Yuzvendra Chahal Hilariously Promises to Outscore Jos Buttler

This is getting out of hand now 😂 pic.twitter.com/wzb9YKwHYK — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)