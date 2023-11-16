Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the second semifinals of the World Cup at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday.

For South Africa, spinner Tabraiz Shamsi came in for pacer Lungi Ngidi in their only change, while Australia went with Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Starc in place of Marcus Stoinis and Sean Abbott in their playing XI.

Also Read | ICC World Cup 2023: Fans Believe Team India is Having Its Chak De India Moment As They Compare Rahul Dravid to Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabir Khan – Here’s Why.

The conditions are overcast here and there is a chance of rain.

Both the teams ended with 14 points after seven wins from nine league games to make it to the knockout stage.

Also Read | Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella Stayed Up All Night To Watch India's Win Against New Zealand ICC Men's ODI World Cup Semi-Final.

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)