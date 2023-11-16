Fans across social media platforms are drawing parallels between Indian cricket ream coach Rahul Dravid and Shah Rukh Khan's iconic portrayal of coach Kabir Khan in the movie Chak De! India. With the ICC World Cup 2023 nearing its climax on November 19, 2023, the comparison gained momentum. ‘What a Shami-Final!!!’ Sachin Tendulkar Effusive in Praise for Mohammed Shami and Team India as Men in Blue Beat New Zealand To Enter ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

Here's Why Fans Believe It Is Chak De! India Moment

In Chak De! India, Shah Rukh Khan's character, once a disappointed and lost captain, returns as the coach of the Indian hockey team, leading them to a World Cup victory. Similarly, Dravid, who faced a setback as the 2007 Indian cricket team captain, has found himself in the role of the coach. Fans noted the resemblance between Dravid's journey and Kabir Khan's narrative arc.

The resonance lies in the storyline's narrative of redemption and transformation. Dravid's transition from captaincy to coaching, reminiscent of Kabir Khan's redemption journey, has ignited a sense of déjà vu among cricket enthusiasts. ‘Unreal...Did You Time Travel?’ Netizens React After Fan’s ‘Dream’ On Mohammed Shami Taking Seven Wickets in IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Comes True!

See Fan Reactions Here:

'DJ Should Play Maula Mere Le Le Meri Jaan After Finale'

Ahmedabad DJ should play Maula mere le le meri jaan once after the Final if we win. #IndiaVsNewZealand #ViratKholi #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/tK7RkUEvzV — Rahul Ranjan (@Rahulranjan_6) November 15, 2023

'Want World Cup For Rahul Dravid'

One more big game. I want this Indian cricket team win this World Cup cup for Rahul Dravid. He gave everything to team India but never get much attention as others in his era. 2007 is bad history in everyone's mind. #INDvsNZ#CWC23#semis#Finals #RahulDravid#ICCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/yaJSrVZxIe — Anbu Sampath (@anbusampath) November 15, 2023

'Just One Match'

Please do for this man ra @BCCI Just 2 match 🤲#Rahuldravid 💛 pic.twitter.com/G8nXvrVYOB — saravana sankar 🌟 (@creator_of_666) November 15, 2023

'Rahul Dravid About To Create History'

#ChakDeIndia Script writing going on in #ICCCricketWorldCup23 #RahulDravid was captain in 2007 World cup and India got exit from Initial Stage and fans burn images all over India. He became Coach of Indian Team and receive lot of backlash but now he is about to create history.… pic.twitter.com/0XwKjJV5lv — Abhishek Singhal (@abhitweets20) November 13, 2023

'Golden Phase As A Coach'

2007 - It's the Worst Phase For IND as a Captain 🥺 2023 - It's a Golden Phase As a Coach 🫡🫡#RahulDravid Right Now 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/iwL3NaJAmW — #NTigeR30 💥🔥 (@chocolate225143) November 15, 2023

'Chak De! India Moment'

Really want this Chak De India moment to come true for my childhood cricket hero Rahul Dravid. Fingers crossed for #IndianCricketTeam and all the Indians. #TeamIndia #RahulDravid #WC2023 #ICCCricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/0jUf71J23e — ruchi kokcha (@ruchikokcha) November 15, 2023

As India has secured a spot in the World Cup 2023 finals, it will now face an intense final match against either South Africa or Australia. Fans resonate with the parallels, finding hope and inspiration in Dravid's coaching journey, akin to the iconic reel depiction that Shah Rukh Khan brought to life in Chak De! India. The comparison adds an extra layer of excitement as the cricketing world eagerly awaits the culmination of this thrilling tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2023 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).