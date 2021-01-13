New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Renowned physiologist and sports science expert Genadijus Sokolovas will be visiting the national swimming camp being conducted at CSE Bangalore between January 11 and February 21 for a period of 6 days. Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) will bear the cost of Sokolovas' visit for the camp.

The visit which is proposed between February 2 and February 7, will have the following objectives -- Swim Power Test, Lactate Clearance Test, Lactate Heart Profile, Seasonal Training Design and Coaches Workshop.

"The overall cost of Dr Sokolovas' visit is Rs 8.78 lakhs and will be covered by the Target Olympic Podium Scheme. Costs include professional charges, airfare, boarding and lodging, visa and transport," SAI said in a statement.

His visit is expected to give a boost to the training and preparation of senior national campers and TOPS developmental swimmers like Srihari Nataraj, Kushagra Rawat and Mihir Ambre, who will get access to an internationally renowned expert.

Sokolovas has headed the Department of Physiology and Sport Science of the USA Swimming Federation for 8 years and has also taken care of US swimmers, water polo players and triathletes. His renowned research methodology has found consultations with leading swimmers including 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps.

His visit will not just help the swimmers, but also the coaches who will get exposure to the technology used to develop training and long-term plans for athletes.

Secretary-General, Swimming Federation of India, Monal Chokshi is excited that Sokolovas will be coming for the camp and is hopeful that it will help in the long-term development of swimmers."I am very thankful to SAI for approving SFI's proposal to bring in a globally acclaimed sports scientist like Dr Genadijus Sokolovas to India. This visit will herald in qualitative changes in Indian swimming by bringing world-class sports science support closer to our elite swimmers and potential talent for 2024 and 2028," Chokshi said. (ANI)

