Jamshedpur, Jan 17 (PTI) Hosts Jamshedpur FC and table-toppers Mohun Bagan Super Giant shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League match here on Friday.

The league leaders took the lead in the first half courtesy of a goal from Subhasish Bose whereas Jamshedpur FC clawed their way into the game when Stephen Eze found the equaliser at the hour mark.

With this draw, the Men of Steel moved to the second spot, eight points behind the Mariners (36) with an extra game in hand.

The contest started with a great rhythm, with both teams trying to dominate each other in wide areas. However, the first 15 minutes hardly saw any glaring chances fall for either team.

However, the Mariners had two glorious opportunities to take the lead in quick succession. Firstly, it was Jamie Maclaren, who latched onto a long ball in the penalty area and just as he was to hit the target, Eze cleared it away.

Moments later, Jason Cummings found Liston with an exquisite through ball, but before the winger could square it past Albino Gomes in goal, Eze cleared the lines once again.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant's persistence paid off in the 25th minute when Tom Aldred rose the highest to head the ball from Cummings' corner. Subhashis pounced upon the Aldred header and calmly flicked it past Albino to hand the lead to the visitors.

Cummings almost doubled the lead for the visitors in the 36th minute when Maclaren found him with a through ball. The Australian was in behind the Jamshedpur FC backline but Eze blocked his eventual effort.

Later in the half, Alberto Rodriguez with a dink pass unleashed Liston through on goal. But once again the winger squandered a golden opportunity to double the lead. Right before halftime, Maclaren combined with Cummings and the former's effort was saved by Albino with relative ease.

After the first half, Khalid Jamil decided to change his playing style as he made wholesale changes. Sourav Das, Imran Khan and Lazar Cirkovic made way for Javier Siverio, Mobashir Rahman and Seiminlen Doungel for the hosts as they opted for a more direct style of football.

The game took a drastic turn in the 60th minute when Eze drove past multiple Mohun Bagan Super Giant defenders with a piercing run. The Nigerian entered the penalty area and worked his way past three opposition defenders before pulling the trigger and finding the bottom right corner of the net past Vishal Kaith.

