Kartik Aaryan, lead star of Chandu Champion, attended the Arjuna Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, celebrating Murlikant Petkar's monumental achievement. Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist, was honoured 52 years after his historic win. The event, following the release of Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, was a significant moment for Kartik, who portrayed Petkar in the film. Reflecting on the occasion, Kartik described it as '"every moment was like a dream." National Sports and Adventure Awards 2025: Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan Meet Paris Paralympics 2024 Gold Medalist Navdeep Singh at Rashtrapati Bhavan (Watch Video).

The actor said, " Arjuna Lifetime Achievement Award, at Rashtrapati Bhawan today, It felt surreal. Every moment was like a dream. Now our film #ChanduChampion, seems to have found its perfect ending (it started from you fighting for Arjuna award) but knowing you, an unstoppable champion, this can’t be the climax… Keep inspiring @murlikantpetkar Sir. Feeling so proud to be present in this moment framed in history with you and the honourable President of India @rashtrapatibhvn Salute to you and congratulations to all the Arjuna awardees"every moment was like a dream." ‘Received Arjuna Award Because of Sajid Nadiadwala’: Paralympian Murlikant Petkar Thanks ‘Chandu Champion’ Producer for Highlighting His Journey.

From living your incredible life on the big screen to witnessing you receive, Arjuna Lifetime Achievement Award, at Rashtrapati Bhawan today, It felt surreal. Every moment was like a dream. Now our film #ChanduChampion, seems to have found its perfect ending (it started from you… pic.twitter.com/FEvoMF0i1E — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) January 17, 2025

Petkar thanked the makers of 'Chandu Champion' for presenting his story. He said, “I am deeply moved and thankful to receive the Arjuna Lifetime Award. This recognition is not only a personal accomplishment but also a tribute to the collective support and belief of many remarkable individuals. I want to extend my sincere thanks to Sajid Nadiadwala ji for believing in my story and dedicating his trust and resources to bringing it to the screen through Chandu Champion. His constant support has made all the difference. I would also like to acknowledge Kabir Khan for authentically directing my journey on screen, and Kartik for his flawless portrayal of my story. This achievement belongs as much to them as it does to me. I am grateful to the entire Chandu Champion team for making this film and inspiring countless people with my story.”

