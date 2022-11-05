Paris, Nov 5 (AP) Striker Mama Balde turned provider this time but it wasn't enough as Troyes was held by Auxerre to 1-1 in the French league.

Balde scored twice last weekend when Troyes gave league leader Paris Saint-Germain a fright by twice leading in a 4-3 loss.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs England Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Get Free Telecast Details of SL vs ENG Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

Balde put Troyes on its way in the 28th minute, after his cross from the left was turned in by midfielder Rony Lopes.

But Gaetan Perrin equalized in the 86th for Auxerre when he latched onto Lassine Sinayoko's cross.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About the Star India Batter You Need To Know As He Turns 34.

Troyes is in 12th place and Auxerre is 14th. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)