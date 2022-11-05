Virat Kohli is a professional Indian international cricketer and former captain of the Indian national cricket team. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket and also a well-renowned sportsperson. In 2018, Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world, and in 2020 he was ranked 66th in the Forbes list of the top hundred highest-paid athletes. Virat Kohli Wallpapers and HD Images for Free Download: Happy 34th Birthday Greetings, WhatsApp Status, HD Photos in India Jersey and Positive Messages To Share Online

Kohli was born in Delhi on November 05, 1988, he is a top-order right-handed batsman and along with the Indian national team he plays for Delhi in domestic cricket and the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore in the T20 league. With his amazing batting skills, he has made it look easy to score as many runs as he has in his career. He currently has the most T20I runs, a total of 3932 with an average of 53.13, and also has the sixth most runs in ODI cricket. Virat moves with exceptional pace when it comes to scoring runs, he is the fastest cricketer to score 12,000 runs in ODI and 3,500 in T20I cricket.

The 'King' of cricket is celebrating his 34th birthday on November 5, 2022, so let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him:

Virat Kohli currently has the most runs in T20I cricket with a total of 3932 and also the highest career batting average of 53.13 runs in T20I

He is the fifth fastest person to score 7000 runs in Test cricket

With a total of nine 'Player of the Series' awards in ODI, he ranks third below Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya

Virat Kohli has the fourth-highest career batting average in ODI cricket with 57.68 runs

He is the fastest cricketer to score 12,000 runs in ODI cricket, in 242 innings

The former Indian captain has scored 64 fifties and 43 hundreds in his One Day International (ODI) career.

Virat Kohli has the most half-centuries in T20I cricket and second most fours behind the Irishman Paul Stirling

He has scored 11 centuries in the year 2018 putting him in second place in most hundreds in a calendar year

Virat Kohli has also been bestowed with Arjuna Award (2013), Padma Shri (2017), and Khel Ratna Award (2018) by the Indian government.

