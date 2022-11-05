In the last match of Group 1 for the Super 12 group stage, Sri Lanka will be facing the England side on November 05, 2022, at 1:30 pm (IST) in Sydney Cricket Stadium. It will be the 27th match of the Super 12s in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. This will be the last chance for the Britishers to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament, as winning this match will put them in equal points with New Zealand and Australia but will qualify for the knockout stage over the home team due to their higher Net Run Rate. Sri Lanka vs England Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About SL vs ENG Cricket Match in Sydney

The England side led by Jos Butler had quite a hectic group stage, suffering an unthinkable defeat against Ireland and winning the bouts against the New Zealand and the Afghan side. England probably has one of the longest batting lineups among all the teams, including Jos Butler, Alex Hales, David Malan, Bent Stokes, and more which puts them at an advantage in chasing or scoring higher runs. The Asian Cup winners also have a strong batting side to face the Britishers Including Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjay de Silva, and also Charith Asalanka and they will try to hold up against the variety of England bowlers.

Both teams have faced each other on five occasions in the previous editions of the competition. The England side has won four out of the five bouts, losing against Sri Lanka once in the Super 8 group stage of the 2012 T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka currently with four points are already eliminated from the competition. So keeping their main focus on finishing in the top eight teams hence, directly qualifying for the Super 12s in the next T20 World cup. For the England side, it's a must-win situation if they want to qualify for the semifinals and get one step closer to winning their second World T20 Title.

When Is Sri Lanka vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Sri Lanka vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Stadium in Sydney on November 5, 2022(Saturday). The SL vs ENG game has a start time of 01:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The SL vs ENG match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telegu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch Sri Lanka vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Sri Lanka vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

