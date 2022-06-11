Stuttgart [Germany], June 11 (ANI): Former Tennis World Number One Andy Murray on Friday defeated World No. 5 and top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the semi-final at the Stuttgart Open 2022.With this win Andy Murray upped his preparation for Wimbledon 2022, beginning later in June, by wonderfully using his backhand slices to control the sets and outplayed Tsitsipas by 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Next up for the three-time major champion is a fascinating clash with Australian player Nick Kyrgios.

Also Read | Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of ZIM v AFG T20I Series on TV With Time in IST.

Murray stressed that he was able to use his strength on the grass-court better than Tsitsipas who is still stumbling to find his feet on the grass court.

"I don't want to say I was the smarter player, but maybe this surface suits my style. Stefanos plays well on all surfaces but this works really nicely for my game and I'm able to use my strengths better," Murray said.

Also Read | England vs Italy Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch ENG vs ITA Football Match in India.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios advanced to the semi-final after Marton Fucsovics had to withdraw during the second set of their quarterfinal. Kyrgios was leading the match by 7-6 (3), 3-0 at the time.

In the other half of the men's singles, the draw saw Matteo Berrettini defeat fellow Italian player Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semi-final. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)