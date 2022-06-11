After the conclusion of the One-Day Internationals, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will face off in a three-match T20I series. The clash will be played at the Harare Sports Club on June 11, 2022 (Saturday) as both teams aim to make a winning start. Meanwhile, fans searching for ZIM vs AFG, 1st T20I 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. ZIM vs AFG: Afghanistan Go Above India in Cricket World Cup Super League Standings.

Afghanistan were the superior team in the One Day Internationals as they white-washed the hosts. The Mohammad Nabi-led side are dominant in the shortest international format and will be hoping for a similar outcome. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will be looking to defy the odds and produce a shock result. ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I 2022.

When and Where is ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2022?

The ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2022 takes place at the Harare Sports Stadium in Harare on June 11, 2022 (Saturday). The T20I match has a start time of 04:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2022?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of the Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe in India. So fans will not be able to watch ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I telecast on their TV sets.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2022?

However, there will be online streaming available on ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2022. Interested fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to catch the game online. They must pay a nominal fee to get access to the live streaming.

