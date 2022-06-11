It is a repeat of the Euro 2020 finals as England gear up to take on Italy at the Molineux Stadium which will be devoid of any fans on June 11, 2022 (late Saturday night). The UEFA sanctions come into effect for the Three Lions as they play their first home game of the latest campaign of the Nations League. Having lost to Hungary and managing a draw against Germany in a game they deserved to lose, pressure is on Gareth Southgate to get the team back on the right track. They need a win against the Italians to move up the points table which is not going to be easy task. The Azzurri have a win and a draw so far and another positive result should see them cement their place at the top of the standings. Germany 1-1 England, UEFA Nations League: Harry Kane Secures Draw for England.

Kalvin Philipps is a major doubt for England after colliding with Nico Schlotterbeck in the Germany game. Jarrod Bowen and Jack Grealish could be handed starts after impressing in their cameo role. Declan Rice should sit at the base of the midfield allowing Connor Gallagher and Jude Bellingham to venture forward. Harry Maguire has impressed in the international break and the Manchester United skipper will be eager to continue the good form. Austria 1-1 France, Nations League: Kylian Mbappe Scores Late To Rescue Les Bleus.

Alessandro Bastoni should partner Leonardo Bonucci at the heart of defence for Italy with AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali as the central defensive midfielder. Alessio Zerbin and Matteo Politano will use their pace and trickery to find a way past the English backline. Gianluca Scamacca in the central striker role should be the preferred choice with Giacomo Raspadori coming off the bench.

When Is England vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

England vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 12, 2022 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast England vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of England vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

Is England vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow England vs Italy, UEFA National League match on online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online.

Italy always find a way to beat the Three Lions and this game could see following the same trend.

