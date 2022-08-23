New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) The Subroto Cup international inter-school tournament, will be held here from September 6 to October 13 as it makes a return after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 85 school teams representing their respective states are expected to participate in the tournament.

Also Read | Bangladesh Squad for Asia Cup 2022: Hasan Mahmud and Nurul Hasan Sohan Injured; Big Blow for Tigers.

A school from Bangladesh has also confirmed its participation in the upcoming edition of the Subroto Cup.

The tournament will be held in three categories beginning with the sub-junior boys (Under-14) kicking off from September 6, with the final to be held on September 15.

Also Read | PAK vs ENG, Test Series 2022: England Pacer Stuart Broad Unlikely To Tour Pakistan for Test Series in December, Says Report.

This will be followed by junior girls' (Under-17) competition that is scheduled to begin on September 19, with the final scheduled on September 28. The junior boys' (Under-17) competition will start on October 3 and the final will be played on October 13.

The matches will be held in four different venues -- BR Ambedkar Stadium, Tejas Football Ground (Race Course), Subroto Park and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

A total prize purse in excess of Rs 23 lakh has been set aside across the three categories for the winners and the runners-up.

Other cash prizes include those for the semi-finalists, quarter-finalists, fair play, best player, best goalkeeper, best coach and best school.

A selection committee consisting of eminent footballers will select 25 outstanding players in each category for awarding the scholarships. All the players selected will be awarded a scholarship (one time grant) of Rs 25,000 in junior boys and junior girls categories and Rs 15,000 for sub junior boys.

Many prominent Indian footballers, past and present, have come through the Subroto Cup ranks such as Shyam Thapa, Bhaichung Bhutia, Bruno Coutinho, Victor Amalraj, VP Sathyan Jackichand Singh, to name a few.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)