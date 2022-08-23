Cristiano Ronaldo took a dig at his long-time critic Jamie Carragher on the field after the Portuguese ignored the former Liverpool player's presence during a meet-up before a Premier League clash between Manchester United and Jurgen Klopp's Reds. The Red Devils claimed their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over the last season's runners up. Ahead of the game, while Ronaldo was practicing near the sideline, Carragher, Roy Keane and Gary Neville were commentating for the Sky Sports, the official broadcaster of the Premier League. The 37-year-old was seen shaking hands with his former team mates Keane and Neville, but brutally 'blanked' Carragher.

Watch the video of Ronaldo avoiding Carragher during pre-match warm-up:

A Manchester United reunion for Cristiano Ronaldo, @GNev2 and Roy Keane 🤗 Sorry @Carra23 😅 pic.twitter.com/wRSpzJKMHi — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2022

