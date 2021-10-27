Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 27 (ANI): Namibia captain, Gerhard Erasmus said bowler Ruben Trmpelmann suets the standards high after the team's four-wicket win against Scotland on Wednesday at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Namibia bowled splendidly in their Group 2 encounter as they restricted Scotland to a below-par total of 109/8. Scotland suffered an early setback as Ruben Trumpelmann's triple-strike in the first over pegged them back.

Namibia approached their chase with caution and, apart from a mini-collapse in the middle over, were in control of the chase throughout.

Gerhard Erasmus, Namibia captain in the post-match presentation said: "Delighted to get another World Cup win, another proud moment for the team. From here on we have to lift our level. We are excited for the challenge. Hopefully, we can execute on those days. We all know we back each other. It was always about showing good intent. Luckily we got few partnerships to get over the line."

"Ruben (Trumpelmann) sets high standards. By his own admission he hasn't hit the straps but very delighted that he came out here and executed. That allowed us to start well and throw the first punch. Quite big (celebrating the victory), pretty proud moment. We savour this with the small Namibian group out here and all the people back home. Small but very proud country. We owe it to them back home," he added.

Ruben Trumpelmann who was adjudged as the Player of the Match admitted he was nervous. He said: "It felt great to win and hope to get a few more. I'm focused on the training, and happy to see that things went my way. I was nervous out there, but I thought, it's the World Cup, so why not enjoy it. I use swing as a weapon up front, so luckily it went my way today. We hope to win a few more, but this is massive for us."

Scotland will next face New Zealand on November 3 while Namibia will clash with Afghanistan on October 31 in their next Super 12 match. (ANI)

