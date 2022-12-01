New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): With four days to go for the third T20 World Cup for the Blind Inauguration, the excitement of blind cricketers from seven countries is heating up for the event.

The World cup, an initiative of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in association with Samarthanam Trust for the disabled, has been organizing this championship since 2012. Samarthanam perceives Sports as a medium to improve inclusion and encourage persons with disabilities on various fronts. Since its inception, the trust has reached out to more than 30, 000 visually impaired crickets.

The third T20 World Cup Cricket Tournament for the Blind from December 5 to December 17 is organized to mark the World Disability day celebrations universally. The observance of the Day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

Indian legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh the brand ambassador for the third T20 World Cup for the Blind says: "I am thrilled to be a part of the 3rd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind as the Brand Ambassador. I commend and appreciate the spirit of visually Impaired Cricketers for their passion for Cricket and determination to fight everyday challenges. It is a different world, but it is a world of Cricket. Cricket has no boundaries. And I believe this game taught me How to Fight, how to Fall, how to Dust Myself off to get up again and Move Forward. So, I urge and invite everyone to support this great initiative,"

The participating nations for World Cup 2022 are Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the host, India. 150 Players will be participating from all the countries and tournaments are in nine Cities PAN India and will consist of a total of 24 matches.

The inauguration of the World Cup on December 5 at Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium, Gurugram, will witness a ceremonial march past by all the participating teams, followed by cultural events, celebrity appearances and dance performances by well-known artists. The guests at the inauguration union ministers Anurag Singh Thakur and Pralhad Joshi, Yuvraj Singh and Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, President Cricket Association for the Blind in India.

The Guests at the press meet for the 3rd T20 Cricket World Cup for The Blind 2022 in Constitution Club, New Delhi, included Venkat Sundaram, Former India First Class Cricketer, Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, President of Cricket Association for the Blind in India, E John David, General Secretary CABI, I Ajay Kumar Reddy, Captain, Indian Blind Cricket Team, Venkateswara Rao Dunna, Vice-Captain, Indian Blind Cricket Team.

Venkat Sunderam, former India First Class Cricketer, told the media, said it is a wonderful effort by Samarthanam Trust to host the 3rd T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind.

Mahantesh GK, President CABI and Founder Managing Trustee Samarthanam commented: "The 3rd T20 World Cup in India promises to be a spectacular event, we are looking forward to witness the matches."

The World Cup will consist of 24 matches to be played in nine cities. (ANI)

