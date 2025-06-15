Brno (Czech Republic) Jun 15 (PTI) Saptak Talwar made the cut at the Raiffeisenbank Golf Challenge but he continued to struggle after the third round here.

With a 3-over 74 his total for the tournament is now three over par and is placed at T-60.

Talwar would be hoping to put together a strong final day to improve his standing for the event.

Having begun his round on the front nine he dropped three shots on the second hole and then spent the rest of the round trying to gain the shots back.

He made birdies on the fifth and seventh holes but dropped a shot on the eighth.

On the back nine Talwar dropped shots on the 10th and 17th holes with a birdie on the 18th to close the round.

Going into the final day Joshua Berry and Palmer Jackson are tied for the lead with a combined 54 hole total of 14 under par.

The two players shot a round of 4-under 67 on the third day to hold the lead.

Both players made five birdies and one bogey. The sole bogey of the round was on the 14th hole for both the players.

Sebastian Garcia and Lucas Vacarisas are tied for third in the standings just two strokes behind the leaders.

