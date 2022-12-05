Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 5 (ANI): Team India has been fined 80 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Bangladesh in the first ODI in Mirpur on Sunday.

Ranjan Madugalle of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the penalty after India was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, as per a statement from ICC.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

India captain Rohit Sharma pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Michael Gough and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel levelled the charge.

Coming to the match, India lost to Bangladesh by one wicket. The hosts have a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Put to bat first by Bangladesh, India was bundled out for merely 186 runs in 41.2 overs. KL Rahul (73 off 70 balls) was the lone warrior for India as big names like skipper Rohit Sharma (27), Shikhar Dhawan (7) and Virat Kohli (9) failed to create impact.

Except for a 60-run stand between KL and Washington Sundar for the fifth wicket, there was nothing positive for Indian batting, which crumbled due to spells by Shakib al Hasan (5/36) and Ebadot Hossain (4/47).

Chasing 187, Bangladesh too were reduced to 26/2 in 9.1 overs. A 48-run stand between Litton Das, the skipper (41) and Shakib (29) brought Bangladesh back into contention. Indian bowlers put up a great fight to reduce the hosts to 136/9. It was the all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38*), who kept his nerves to guide the hosts to a memorable win, with a wicket and 24 balls to spare. Pacer Mohammed Siraj (3/32) and Washington Sundar (2/17) bowled a tight line for the Men in Blue. Debutant Kuldeep Sen (two wickets), Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur (one wicket) also performed well, but could not take that final wicket for India.

Miraz was the 'Man of the Match' for his all-round performance of 38* and 1/43 with the ball. (ANI)

