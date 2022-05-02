Munich [Germany], May 2 (ANI): Holger Rune claimed his first ATP Tour title after his opponent Botic van de Zandschulp was forced to retire in the final of the Bavarian International Tennis Championships in Munich on Sunday.

Van de Zandschulp led 4-3 in the opening set with Rune serving at 40/15 when the Dutchman retired due to an aching chest. Both eighth-seeded van de Zandschulp and wild card Rune had reached their maiden tour-level final on debut at the ATP 250 event in Germany.

"This was probably the worst way to win a final," said Rune after the match as per atptour.com. "I was obviously expecting a very tough match and he came out very strong. I just wish him all the best, a speedy recovery, and we all just hope to see him back on the court very soon."

The run to the title caps a memorable week for Rune, who turned 19 on Friday. With the win, the Dane becomes the third-youngest Munich champion in the Open Era, and the fifth first-time winner on the ATP Tour in 2022.

He notched a maiden Top 10 victory against World No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the second round, also seeing off Jiri Lehecka, Emil Ruusuvuori and Oscar Otte in straight sets on his way to the title. (ANI)

