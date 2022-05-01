Chennai Super Kings keep their playoff hopes alive in IPL 2022 as they defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in match 46 of the competition. It was a sensational betting effort by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway which propelled CSK to a mammoth score. The job was then completed by the bowling attack. Fastest Ball in IPL 2022: Umran Malik Clocks 154kph During SRH vs CSK Match.

After being asked to bat first, Chennai Super Kings openers gave them a great start. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway stitched a 182-run partnership with both of them scoring brilliant half-centuries. CSK crossed the 200-run mark courtesy of it. In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad gave a great account of themselves but weren't able to get over the line.

SRH vs CSK Stat Highlights of IPL 2022

# Ruturaj Gaikwad surpassed 1000 runs in IPL

# Gaikwad is the joint-fastest Indian to reach the mark in IPL (31 innings)

# Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his ninth half-century in IPL

# Devon Conway scored his maiden half-century in IPL

# Ruturaj Gaikwad-Devon Conway registered the highest opening stand (182 runs) for CSK in IPL

# Kane Williamson surpassed 400 runs against CSK in IPL

Both teams will turn their attention toward the upcoming fixtures in the Indian Premier League. Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore who are struggling and lost three consecutive games. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Delhi Capitals who have been inconsistent so far.

