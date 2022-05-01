Barcelona will be looking to regain the second spot in the points table when they face off against Mallorca in the latest round of La Liga fixtures. The clash will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium in Barcelona on May 01, 2022 (late Sunday night). Meanwhile, fans searching for Barcelona vs Mallorca, La Liga 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Barcelona Transfer News Update: Robert Lewandowski Agrees To Lower Salary To Join Catalan Giants.

Barcelona have had a difficult time as of late as injuries to key players has slowed down their momentum. Xavi’s men have lost two of their last three league games and will be hoping for a win to finish the season in a strong way. Meanwhile, Mallorca are involved in a tight relegation battle and can move away from the drop zone with maximum points.

When is Barcelona vs Mallorca, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Barcelona vs Mallorca clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on May 02, 2022 (Monday) at the Camp Nou. The match has a scheduled time of 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Barcelona vs Mallorca, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Barcelona vs Mallorca live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Mallorca, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Mallorca clash.

