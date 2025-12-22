Bangkok [Thailand], December 22 (ANI): Thailand's women's cricket team veteran players Nattaya Boochatham and Rosenan Kanoh have announced their retirements from International Cricket, as confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Nattaya Boochatham and Rosenan Kanoh announced their retirement after securing their sixth gold-medal win in the Women's T20 final at the South East Asia (SEA) Games 2025.

Nattaya Boochatham confirmed that the SEA Games final would be her last appearance for the national side. The 39-year-old veteran player was a cornerstone of Thailand's women's side, playing at the top order and as a handy spinner.

Boochatham played 116 T20Is for her country, amassing 1035 runs and scalping 126 wickets. In 13 ODIs, the 39-year-old notched up 165 runs and bagged 12 wickets.

She remains one of Thailand's most effective players, a key contributor to her team at ICC and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events over the past decade.

Boochatham also played the Women's T20 World Cup in 2020, and she was an integral part of Thailand's ICC Women's Emerging Trophy 2025 winning side.

All-rounder Rosenan Kanoh also announced her retirement from international cricket, ending her career with a crucial contribution in the SEA Games final. Rosenan Kanoh came to the crease as Thailand were in a spot of bother at 19/3 while chasing 59.

The 26-year-old all-rounder played a confident knock as she guided Thailand to cross the finish line. Rosenan Kanoh levelled the scores with a maximum and hit the winning runs, sealing gold for her country and finishing her career with a flourish.

Rosenan Kanoh played nine ODIs, scoring 38 runs at an average of 14.28. In 49 T20Is, the 26-year-old made 219 runs at an average of 9.52. With the ball, she scalped three wickets in T20Is. (ANI)

