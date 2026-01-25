Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 25 (ANI): Team India has won the toss and decided to field first in the third T20I against the Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue have a 2-0 lead in the high-voltage T20I series against the Black Caps. The hosts won the opening contest by 48 runs, followed by a record-breaking seven-wicket victory in the second T20I.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates of 3rd T20I 2026: Check Playing XIs.

The five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand will help both countries prepare for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, starting next month in India and Sri Lanka.

After winning the toss, Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy are resting, and Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi made their way into the playing XI.

Also Read | Palash Muchhal Deletes Photos With Smriti Mandhana Amid Fresh Cheating Allegations; Files INR 10 Crore Defamation Case Against Vidnyan Mane.

"We'll look to bowl first. Wicket looks good, there'll be dew later on. Be fearless, take your own call, enjoy and be humble at the same time. Two changes. Arshdeep and Varun are resting tonight. Bumrah and Bishnoi come in," Suryakumar said.

After losing the toss, Mitchell Santner said, "I thought we batted quite well. Take learnings from the last game and put them into this game. Move on pretty quickly. Neesh was going to play. We've brought in Jamieson for Foulkes."

Teams: New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)