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Music composer Palash Muchhal has once again come under public scrutiny following fresh cheating allegations made by actor-producer Vidnyan Mane, a close friend of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Amid the controversy, Muchhal has quietly removed several Instagram posts that previously featured Mandhana. Palash Muchhal Beaten Up by Smriti Mandhana’s Cricketer Friends? Composer’s Lawyer Responds to INR 40 Lakh Fraud and Cheating Claims.

Palash Muchhal Deletes Photos With Smriti Mandhana

A review of Muchhal’s social media activity shows that multiple photos and personal moments shared with Mandhana, which were still visible as recently as January 24, 2026, have now been deleted. These included birthday wishes, festive greetings, and pictures from public and private events. Muchhal and Mandhana were reportedly scheduled to get married on November 23, 2025. According to earlier reports, pre-wedding functions had been completed before the main ceremony was postponed due to a medical emergency involving Mandhana’s father. The wedding celebrations were called off abruptly, and no official statement was released at the time regarding future plans.

Fresh Allegations by Vidnyan Mane

The controversy resurfaced after Vidnyan Mane alleged that Muchhal was caught in a compromising situation with another woman during the wedding celebrations. Mane also claimed that Mandhana’s friends confronted Muchhal physically. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Mane said, “I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me.” Mane has also accused Muchhal of cheating him of INR 40 lakh, alleging financial misconduct.

Palash Muchhal Responds With Legal Action

In response to the allegations, Muchhal has initiated legal proceedings against Mane. The composer confirmed the move through an Instagram statement. “A legal notice of defamation of INR 10 crore has been sent by my lawyer Shreyansh Mithare to Sangli based Vidnyan Mane for his false, outrageous and highly defamatory accusations made with the deliberate intent to malign my reputation and character,” Muchhal wrote. He has maintained that the claims are baseless and defamatory. Palaash Muchhal Files INR 10 Crore Defamation Case Against Vidnyan Mane Over Infidelity and Fraud Allegations in Smriti Mandhana Wedding Row (View Post)

Matter Continues To Unfold

With both parties standing by their statements, the dispute continues to play out publicly. No official comment has been issued by Smriti Mandhana regarding the allegations or the legal developments. The matter is expected to proceed through legal channels.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Palaash Muchhal's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).