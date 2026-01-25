This has been a one-sided encounter at Guwahati, with India taking home the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026 by eight wickets, and thus gaining an insurmountable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. New Zealand managed 153 for 9 batting first, thanks to Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner's contributions. For India, Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets, while Ravi Bishnoi and Hardik Pandya claimed two wickets each. In reply, India were off to a poor start losing Sanju Samson in the first over, but Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav ensured the Men in Blue crossed the finish line without worries. Sharma and Yadav scored quick half-centuries, former taking 14 balls, and the latter reaching in 25. The IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026 will be played on January 28 in Visakhapatnam.
IND Win! Captain Suryakumar Yadav does it in style for India as the Men in Blue take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. Yadav scored a fifty off 25 balls, and then hit the winning run for India to clinch the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026 at Guwahati. Abhishek Sharma remained unbeaten on 68 off 20.
Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma have just snatched the game from New Zealand's hands and have ensured that India are closing in on a series-winning victory here. The duo brought up their fifty-run stand in just 22 balls, which includes 23 by Yadav and 33 by Sharma. Sharma, with his 14-ball fifty, became the second-fastest Indian batter to reach the landmark in T20Is; only Yuvraj Singh is ahead.
FIFTY! This has been a brutal batting display by India, barring Sanju Samson, who got out on the first ball. Abhishek Sharma is showing no signs of slowing down, slamming his eighth T20I half-century in merely 14 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav is slowly getting into his groove. Ishan Kishan's quick 28 off 13 has set the tone for India in this chase.
OUT! Ish Sodhi gets New Zealand a much-needed breakthrough. Ishan Kishan wanted to make full use of the powerplay, but holed out at mid-wicket. Kishan added 53 runs in no time with Abhishek Sharma, after India were 0 for 1. Ishan Kishan c Chapman b Ish Sodhi 28(13) [4s-3 6s-2]
FIFTY! Fifty up for India, thanks to a blitz from Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, who have added 53 off 18 balls, with the latter contributing 28 off 12.
Ishan Kishan has continued from Raipur, hitting 16 runs in his first five balls after the wicket of Sanju Samson. Abhishek Sharma, too, will look to match Kishan shot-by-shot.
OUT! Golden Duck for Sanju Samson. Samson wanted to flick the ball, but ended up missing the delivery completely, and found his stumps rattled. Matt Henry is elated with the wicket, and New Zealand gets a perfect start. Samson b Matt Henry 0(1)
A late cameo from skipper Mitchell Santner (27 off 17) sees New Zealand score 153 in their 20 overs. The regular fall of wickets curbed the scoring rate a lot, with only Glenn Phillips making a sizeable contribution. Jasprit Bumrah claimed 3 wickets, while Ravi Bishnoi and Hardik Pandya picked two apiece.
OUT! and this time, a brilliant piece of fielding brings an end to Matt Henry's stay in the middle. Ishan Kishan's bullet throw helps Jasprit Bumrah knock the bail at the non-strikers' end as Matt Henry falls short of completing a second run. Matt Henry run out (Ishan Kishan/Bumrah) 1(1)
India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Timeline: India and New Zealand face off on 25 January, in the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026 of their five-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. You Can Find India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Here. Following two commanding victories in Nagpur and Raipur, Suryakumar Yadav’s side enters the fixture with a 2-0 lead and the opportunity to clinch the series with two games to spare. For New Zealand, the match represents a final chance to stay competitive in a tour that has so far been dominated by the Indian top order. Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Offers Prayers at Kamakhya Devi Temple in Guwahati Ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026.
India’s dominance has been driven by an aggressive top order and disciplined spin bowling. New Zealand, however, looks to capitalise on the heavy evening dew to stay alive in the series. While the Men in Blue seek to test their bench strength ahead of the T20 World Cup, the Black Caps must find a way to neutralise India's power-hitters on a high-scoring pitch. IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026, Guwahati Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.
India vs New Zealand Squads
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kristian Clarke, Zakary Foulkes