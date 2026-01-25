India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Timeline: India and New Zealand face off on 25 January, in the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026 of their five-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. You Can Find India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Here. Following two commanding victories in Nagpur and Raipur, Suryakumar Yadav’s side enters the fixture with a 2-0 lead and the opportunity to clinch the series with two games to spare. For New Zealand, the match represents a final chance to stay competitive in a tour that has so far been dominated by the Indian top order. Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Offers Prayers at Kamakhya Devi Temple in Guwahati Ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026.

India’s dominance has been driven by an aggressive top order and disciplined spin bowling. New Zealand, however, looks to capitalise on the heavy evening dew to stay alive in the series. While the Men in Blue seek to test their bench strength ahead of the T20 World Cup, the Black Caps must find a way to neutralise India's power-hitters on a high-scoring pitch. IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026, Guwahati Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

India vs New Zealand Squads

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kristian Clarke, Zakary Foulkes