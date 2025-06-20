Sports News | Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Qualifies for US Junior Amateur

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. The 16-year-old son of Tiger Woods is heading back to the U.S. Junior Amateur.

Agency News PTI| Jun 20, 2025 09:32 AM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Qualifies for US Junior Amateur

Coral Springs (US), Jun 20 (AP) The 16-year-old son of Tiger Woods is heading back to the U.S. Junior Amateur.

Charlie Woods bogeyed his final hole Thursday to fall into a three-way playoff for the final spot out of Eagle Trace Golf Club. Woods, who shot 71, won the playoff.

Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Real Madrid Confirms Kylian Mbappe Hospitalised With Gastroenteritis, Know Update About French Star After Missing Al-Hilal Match.

That sends him to the U.S. Junior for the second straight year. Next up is 36-hole qualifying in stroke play for 264 players, with the top 64 advancing to match play.

The U.S. Junior Amateur, which Tiger Woods won three straight times, is July 21-26 at Trinity Forest in Dallas. The course briefly hosted the Byron Classic on the PGA Tour.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025, Leeds Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy Match at Headingley.

Charlie Woods last year qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur but had rounds of 82-80 and didn't come close to reaching match play.

Charlie Woods, a junior at Benjamin School, recently won his first significant American Junior Golf Association title. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

stly.com/agency-news/sports-news-tiger-woods-son-charlie-qualifies-for-us-junior-amateur-6939948.html">

Sports News | Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Qualifies for US Junior Amateur

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. The 16-year-old son of Tiger Woods is heading back to the U.S. Junior Amateur.

Agency News PTI| Jun 20, 2025 09:32 AM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Qualifies for US Junior Amateur

Coral Springs (US), Jun 20 (AP) The 16-year-old son of Tiger Woods is heading back to the U.S. Junior Amateur.

Charlie Woods bogeyed his final hole Thursday to fall into a three-way playoff for the final spot out of Eagle Trace Golf Club. Woods, who shot 71, won the playoff.

Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Real Madrid Confirms Kylian Mbappe Hospitalised With Gastroenteritis, Know Update About French Star After Missing Al-Hilal Match.

That sends him to the U.S. Junior for the second straight year. Next up is 36-hole qualifying in stroke play for 264 players, with the top 64 advancing to match play.

The U.S. Junior Amateur, which Tiger Woods won three straight times, is July 21-26 at Trinity Forest in Dallas. The course briefly hosted the Byron Classic on the PGA Tour.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025, Leeds Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy Match at Headingley.

Charlie Woods last year qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur but had rounds of 82-80 and didn't come close to reaching match play.

Charlie Woods, a junior at Benjamin School, recently won his first significant American Junior Golf Association title. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
swiggy share price
500+K+ searches
nse
2000+K+ searches
oswal pumps share price
2000+K+ searches
ap polycet
200+K+ searches
indosolar share price
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results