Coral Springs (US), Jun 20 (AP) The 16-year-old son of Tiger Woods is heading back to the U.S. Junior Amateur.

Charlie Woods bogeyed his final hole Thursday to fall into a three-way playoff for the final spot out of Eagle Trace Golf Club. Woods, who shot 71, won the playoff.

Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Real Madrid Confirms Kylian Mbappe Hospitalised With Gastroenteritis, Know Update About French Star After Missing Al-Hilal Match.

That sends him to the U.S. Junior for the second straight year. Next up is 36-hole qualifying in stroke play for 264 players, with the top 64 advancing to match play.

The U.S. Junior Amateur, which Tiger Woods won three straight times, is July 21-26 at Trinity Forest in Dallas. The course briefly hosted the Byron Classic on the PGA Tour.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025, Leeds Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy Match at Headingley.

Charlie Woods last year qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur but had rounds of 82-80 and didn't come close to reaching match play.

Charlie Woods, a junior at Benjamin School, recently won his first significant American Junior Golf Association title. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Sports News | Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Qualifies for US Junior Amateur Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. The 16-year-old son of Tiger Woods is heading back to the U.S. Junior Amateur. Agency News PTI| A+ A-

Coral Springs (US), Jun 20 (AP) The 16-year-old son of Tiger Woods is heading back to the U.S. Junior Amateur. Charlie Woods bogeyed his final hole Thursday to fall into a three-way playoff for the final spot out of Eagle Trace Golf Club. Woods, who shot 71, won the playoff. Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Real Madrid Confirms Kylian Mbappe Hospitalised With Gastroenteritis, Know Update About French Star After Missing Al-Hilal Match. That sends him to the U.S. Junior for the second straight year. Next up is 36-hole qualifying in stroke play for 264 players, with the top 64 advancing to match play. The U.S. Junior Amateur, which Tiger Woods won three straight times, is July 21-26 at Trinity Forest in Dallas. The course briefly hosted the Byron Classic on the PGA Tour. Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025, Leeds Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy Match at Headingley. Charlie Woods last year qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur but had rounds of 82-80 and didn't come close to reaching match play. Charlie Woods, a junior at Benjamin School, recently won his first significant American Junior Golf Association title. (AP) (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

stly.com/agency-news/sports-news-tiger-woods-son-charlie-qualifies-for-us-junior-amateur-6939948.html">