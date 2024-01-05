Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Rookie pacer Titas Sadhu took four wickets for 17 runs in an impressive bowling show as India bowled Australia out for 141 in the first women's T20I here on Friday.

Phoebe Litchfield top-scored for Australia with a 32-ball 49 while Ellyse Perry made 37 after India opted to bowl.

Deepti Sharma (2/24), Shreyanka Patil (2/19), Renuka Singh (1/24) and Amanjot Kaur (1/23) were the other Indian wicket takers.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 141 all out in 19.2 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 49; Titas Sadhu 4/17).

