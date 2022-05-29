New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) India's Smit Toshniwal suffered a straight-game loss in the women's singles semi-finals after an impressive week at the Austrian Open International series in Graz on Sunday.

Sixth seed Toshniwal, who had reached the finals of Odisha Super 100 and Slovenia International, lost 13-21 11-21 to top seed Wen Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei in 28 minutes.

The 21-year-old from Nasik, who trains at Chetan Anand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, had defeated compatriot Keyura Mopati in the quarterfinals.

In the earlier rounds, she had beaten Indonesia's Mutiara Ayu Pusapitasari and England's Estelle Van Leeuwen.

