Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul spent their Saturday evening with the actress's close friend and actress Akansha Ranjan. Akansha, who has worked in the series Guilty, took to her Instagram stories to post two separate photos of Athiya and Rahul. Athiya Shetty Spotted in the Stands Cheering for KL Rahul During IND vs SCO, T20 World Cup.

In the photo, the actress can be seen wearing an off-shoulder dress and captioned it: "love of my life." She also shared Rahul's photo and wrote, "love of my life x2." KL Rahul Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend Athiya Shetty During a Get Together With Robin Uthappa and His Wife (See Pics).

Check Out Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Instagram Story:

Athiya Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

KL Rahul (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Athiya and Rahul's wedding rumours have been doing the rounds, however there is no confirmation yet. The two have been in a relationship for almost three years. They have been spotted in movie screenings, parties and posts pictures of each other on social media.