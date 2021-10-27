Abu Dhabi, Oct 27 (PTI) Left-arm pacer Ruben Trumpelmann struck thrice in a sensational first over as debutants Namibia restricted Scotland to a below-par 109 for eight in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old got the ball to shape back into the right-hander from the word go and the one that went away with the angle also troubled the Scotland top-order.

George Munsey played on the first ball of the match before Trumpelmann had Calum Macleod caught behind off an angled delivery as the batter anticipated a lethal inswinger.

The next ball was the inswinger and Richard Berrington, who is leading Scotland in place of injured Kyle Coetzer, could do little about it. He reviewed the on-field umpire's decision but DRS found the ball clipping the leg-stump.

Scotland were reeling at 18 for four after all-rounder David Wiese trapped Craig Wallace in front of the stumps with a ball that skidded on to the batter's pads.

With their opponents in dire straits, Namibia could have attacked more after the first six overs. Michael Leask (44 off 27) joined opener Matthew Cross (19 off 33) in the middle and the duo steadied the ship with a 39-run stand.

Another left-arm pacer, Jan Frylinck, found Wallace stumps' from around the wicket to reduce Scotland to 57 for five.

Leask got the much-needed boundaries to take the team closer to the 100-run mark before falling to JJ Smit in the 17th over.

Considering their disastrous start, Scotland did well to get past 100.

Nambia were also brilliant in the last five overs, conceding only 25 runs and taking three wickets.

