Aarhus [Denmark], October 17 (ANI): The Chinese women's badminton team on Sunday defeated Japan in the final match of the Uber Cup 2020.

With this win, China have claimed its 15th Uber Cup title after playing 19 finals. The pivot of their victory was Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan's astounding two-hour ultramarathon against Yuki Fukushima/Mayu Matsumoto, during which the Chinese weathered stormy waters to sail the ship to safety.

Also Read | Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: How to Get German League Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

In the first match on Sunday, China went down as Chen Yu Fei lost the match 21-18, 21-10 against world number five Akane Yamaguchi.

China turned the tables in the women's doubles match as the Chinese pair of Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan beat Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto by 29-27, 15-21, 21-18.

Also Read | Is Sakshi Dhoni Pregnant? Netizens Speculate Whether MS Dhoni Is Set To Become Father Again.

In the third match, shuttler He Bing Jiao put up another impressive performance to grab a 21-9, 21-18 win over Sayaka Takahashi.

China sealed the title 3-1 when Huang Dong Ping and Li Wen Mei defeated Misaki Matsutomo and Nami Matsuyama 24-22, 23-21 in another closely-contested doubles match. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)