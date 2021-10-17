MS Dhoni and Sakshi with Ziva, posing alongside Suresh Raina, his partner Priyanka and kids (Photo credit: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings won their fourth IPL title on Friday, October 15 and well, that is not the end of reasons to celebrate for fans, especially those who are loyal to MS Dhoni. After the win, reports emerged that Dhoni's wife Sakshi is pregnant for a second time. If reports are to be believed, then it was Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka, who confirmed this development and although this piece of information is yet to be verified, it has gone viral on social media with Twitter users congratulation the CSK skipper and wife Sakshi. Take a look at some of the tweets below: MS Dhoni Would Be Retained First by CSK in IPL 2022 Mega-Auctions, Confirms Club Official

A cute sibling coming soon!

Sakshi Dhoni is 4months pregnant revealed by Priyanka Raina Soon Ziva will have a cute sibling.#SakshiDhoni 💛 — Fan of Vijay (@K_PasaPugazh) October 16, 2021

God bless the Dhoni family

Aawww!! Sakshi Dhoni is pregnant again🥺🥺💛💛 So happy for her🧿! Yesss!! Another Kutty is arriving soon😭🧿💫 God bless her & Dhoni fam with love & luck✨#MSDhoni #SakshiDhoni#MahiSakshi pic.twitter.com/SG8xgR1IsN — 💌ᴬᶠᴳ (@SnegaPriyaS) October 15, 2021

Arriving soon..

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni is pregnant. Ziva's sibling arriving soon. — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 16, 2021

Jr Dhoni!

Sakshi Dhoni is pregnant for the second time ❤️ Jr.Dhoni Coming Soon 🥳 Congrats to @msdhoni @SaakshiSRawat 💕 pic.twitter.com/4unql22ieq — Hari MSDian™ (@cricdhonilover) October 16, 2021

Congrats if it is true!

Sakshi Dhoni is pregnant? Congratulations If it's true💖 pic.twitter.com/YAqB9cIktV — rjin⁷//Jin OST (@jwaanVoo) October 16, 2021

Junior Thala coming soon!

Sakshi Dhoni is 4 months pregnant, we can see junior Thala or another littke princess in 6 months💛 — Ashwathiᶜˢᵏ🦁💛 (@Dhonifan183) October 15, 2021

'She glows'

Sakshi Dhoni Pregnant? She glows. — Anand (@sliceme) October 16, 2021

Sakshi and Dhoni's daughter Ziva has been a constant presence at the stadiums during CSK's matches and the duo have been spotted on camera cheering for the Yellow Army as they went on to recapture the IPL title. Ziva was born on February 6, 2015 and Dhoni was not able to see her as he was on national duty during India's tour of Australia.

