With the top spot up for grabs, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will face off against each other in the latest round of Bundesliga 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the BayArena in Leverkusen on October 17, 2021 (Sunday) as both sides look to overtake Borussia Dortmund. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez Gets Six Month Jail Sentence For Defying Restraining Orders.

Bayern Munich suffered their first defeat of the season before the international break as Julian Nagelsmann’s team were bettered by Frankfurt at home. The record champions will be aiming to get back to winning ways but face a stern test against Bayer Leverkusen, who are in great form. Gerardo Seoane’s team are level on points with the title holders and enter this game on the back of three consecutive wins.

When is Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich match in Bundesliga 2021-22 will take place on October 17, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be played at BayArena in Leverkusen and is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India cannot live telecast the Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich match on Sony Network channels as they are no official broadcasters available for Bundesliga 2021-22 in the country. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD or other Sony Sports channels to catch the live action on their TV sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Network will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2021-22 in India. So fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich match.

