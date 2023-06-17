Cardiff [Wales], June 17 (ANI): Wales suffered a shocking 4-2 defeat to Armenia at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday in the UEFA EURO Qualifiers.

Wales is in Group D along with Turker, Croatia, Armenia and Latvia. After the loss to Armenia Wales's chances to qualify for the UEFA EURO 2024 are at risk as they are third in the group. Only the top two teams in the group qualify for the tournament.

Wales started the match on a positive note as they opened the scoring in the 10th minute of the match. Daniel James scored the goal for Wales and gave them a 1-0 lead.

Armenia came back strongly as they scored in the 19th minute of the match to level the score. Lucas Zelarayan with his goal levelled the score at 1-1.

Grant-Leon Ranos scored in the 30th minute to give Armenia an upper hand in the game. Armenia came in a strong position as they lead 2-1.

In the second half, Grant-Leon Ranos scored in the 66th minute as Armenia lead 3-1.

Wales tried to come back in the game, Harry Wilson scored in the 72nd minute to give a slight chance for a comeback for Wales. The score after his goal was 3-1.

Armenia didn't allow Wales to make a comeback as they scored just after three minutes. In the 75th minute, Lucas Zelarayan scored the fourth goal for Armenia.

If there was any chance left for Wales to salvage something from this match, it was run by Kieffer Moore. In the 78th minute of the match, Wales were down to 10 men as Kieffer Moore was shown a red card for his harsh tackle on an Armenian attacker.

Wales took 18 shots out of which only five were on target. Their possession of the ball during the game was 57 per cent. They completed a total of 471 passes with an accuracy of 83 per cent.

Armenia took 11 shots out of which four were on target. They had 43 per cent of possession on the ball during the match. They completed a total of 370 passes with an accuracy of 82 per cent. (ANI)

